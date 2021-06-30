Eye on gym

I do not think it is a secret. It is just about getting my weekly workouts in and making sure I know when I will be doing a workout. If I do not move for a few days, I get fidgety and a little cranky. Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab? When I was in an unhealthy romantic relationship for two years from 2010, I did not exercise at all.

I was spending too much time being concerned about my former partner, but not enough time taking care of myself. I gained weight then and did not feel fit or fab at all.