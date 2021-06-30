Fit & Fab

Eye on gym

Despite the risks of starting a gym in a pandemic, Ryan Edward Choo feels fitness services will always be in demand

Mr Ryan Edward Choo has been working out almost daily in anticipation of his gym's opening next month.
Mr Ryan Edward Choo has been working out almost daily in anticipation of his gym's opening next month.ST PHOTO: ESTHER GERALDINE TAN
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I do not think it is a secret. It is just about getting my weekly workouts in and making sure I know when I will be doing a workout. If I do not move for a few days, I get fidgety and a little cranky. Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab? When I was in an unhealthy romantic relationship for two years from 2010, I did not exercise at all.

I was spending too much time being concerned about my former partner, but not enough time taking care of myself. I gained weight then and did not feel fit or fab at all.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bio Box

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 30, 2021, with the headline 'Eye on gym'. Subscribe
Topics: 