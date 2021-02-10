Exercise outdoors

Fitness centre Prime Time Fitness in Hamburg, Germany, has reopened after setting up huge tents outdoors (top and right) that allow exercise buffs to work out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each tent has a note that reads, "1 household per tent" (abo
Fitness centre Prime Time Fitness in Hamburg, Germany, has reopened after setting up huge tents outdoors (above) that allow exercise buffs to work out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each tent has a note that reads, "1 household per tent", and two pieces of training equipment. The exercise chain is run by Mr Nils Kuprat.PHOTO: REUTERS
Fitness centre Prime Time Fitness in Hamburg, Germany, has reopened after setting up huge tents outdoors (above) that allow exercise buffs to work out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each tent has a note that reads, "1 household per tent", and two pie
Fitness centre Prime Time Fitness in Hamburg, Germany, has reopened after setting up huge tents outdoors (above) that allow exercise buffs to work out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each tent has a note that reads, "1 household per tent", and two pieces of training equipment. The exercise chain is run by Mr Nils Kuprat. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fitness centre Prime Time Fitness in Hamburg, Germany, has reopened after setting up huge tents outdoors (top and right) that allow exercise buffs to work out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each tent has a note that reads, "1 household per tent" (abo
Fitness centre Prime Time Fitness in Hamburg, Germany, has reopened after setting up huge tents outdoors that allow exercise buffs to work out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each tent has a note that reads, "1 household per tent" (above), and two pieces of training equipment. The exercise chain is run by Mr Nils Kuprat.PHOTO: REUTERS
Fitness centre Prime Time Fitness in Hamburg, Germany, has reopened after setting up huge tents outdoors (top and right) that allow exercise buffs to work out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each tent has a note that reads, "1 household per tent" (abo
Fitness centre Prime Time Fitness in Hamburg, Germany, has reopened after setting up huge tents outdoors that allow exercise buffs to work out amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each tent has a note that reads, "1 household per tent", and two pieces of training equipment. The exercise chain is run by Mr Nils Kuprat (above).PHOTO: REUTERS
Published: 
1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2021, with the headline 'Exercise outdoors'. Subscribe
Topics: 