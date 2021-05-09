Will you pay $188 to attend a virtual concert? That's the price of the top ticket to JJ Lin's June 6 concert

Tickets for Singaporean superstar JJ Lin's highly anticipated virtual concert, Sanctuary Finale, will be among the most expensive for a local singer. Prices start at $38 and go up to $188.

Tickets for the June 6 concert will go on sale on the Sistic website on Wednesday (May 12) and the priciest option will include a ticket as well as concert memorabilia, such as a wristband, a fabric poster, a pictorial box set and an eco-friendly tote bag.

In a teaser posted on Instagram on Saturday (May 8), Lin, 40, is shown rehearsing with other musicians and playing the guitar and keyboard

In the caption, he wrote: "Any song requests for my Sanctuary Finale virtual concert?"

The upcoming 90-minute concert has been a long time in the making, as he had begun his Sanctuary World Tour back in March 2018.

It had covered 43 cities in 66 shows, with more than 1.6 million spectators, before being cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last seen on stage in Singapore in December 2019, Lin and his team have come up with a new concert format, said to be a 4-D experience with customised stage design and high-tech visual effects. He has also launched the Sanctuary App to go with the concert.

One of the biggest musical exports of Singapore, Lin was signed in April by a top Hollywood talent agency, United Talent Agency, to represent him in the United States and Europe.