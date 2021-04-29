Singaporean singer JJ Lin signed by Hollywood talent agency UTA

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin is joining the big leagues. The megastar has been signed by United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood.

UTA will represent him in the United States and Europe, while his own company JFJ Productions will continue to represent him in other territories.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (April 28), UTA said: "The renowned artist has reached over 121 billion streams on music streaming platforms worldwide, and has earned close to 400 music awards throughout Asia."

Other big names represented by UTA include the singer Dolly Parton, American band Jonas Brothers, actor Harrison Ford, actress Jessica Alba and director Wes Anderson.

Lin, 40, who is based in Taiwan, posted the news on Instagram with the caption: "Happy to be part of the UTA family."

After 18 years on the Mando-pop scene, he released his first English album, Like You Do, last month.

Last week, he released an English duet, Bedroom, with British singer Anne-Marie.

A prolific songwriter, Lin has written more than 100 songs for other artistes, many of them hits. He has previously worked with musicians such as Hans Zimmer, Jason Mraz, Ayumi Hamasaki, Steve Aoki and Jackson Wang.

He enjoys widespread popularity in Asia and 66 shows from his Sanctuary World Tour in 2018 and 2019 sold out within 10 minutes of the tickets being released.