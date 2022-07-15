Wi Ha-joon's fans share their encounters with him in Singapore on social media

SINGAPORE - South Korean actor Wi Ha-joon, who arrived in Singapore on June 29 to film a K-drama adaptation of Little Women, has been winning hearts in fan encounters outside of filming.

On social media, a number of fans from Singapore have shared about running into the Squid Game (2021) star, who was praised for being nice and obliging with photo requests.

On TikTok, user @skcjxxx shared last week that she and her colleague "almost fainted" when they recognised Wi at Clarke Quay on a Thursday night, even though he was wearing a baseball cap and mask.

They took photos with him and said the encounter was "unbelievable".