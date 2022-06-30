Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun spotted in Singapore for filming of K-drama

SINGAPORE - South Korean stars Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun are in Singapore filming.

Both Wi, the breakout actor from megahit Squid Game (2021), and popular actress Kim (Yumi's Cells, 2021 to present), were spotted arriving at Changi Airport by fans on Wednesday (June 29).

They are reportedly here for the production of their new drama Little Women, which is a modern adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name, which centres around four sisters. The series, which is slated to premiere in August, is expected to be released on Netflix for selected regions.

Wi, 30, will be playing a graduate of a prestigious university who gets involved with the eldest sister of a poor family, played by Kim.

According to some eagle-eyed fans, shooting will take place in Robinson Road as both Tower Transit and SBS Transit have announced that their buses will be skipping bus stops along the street on Sunday (July 3) from 7am to 4pm for a filming event.

Fans on social media posted about Kim, who turns 31 on Saturday, receiving gifts from them.