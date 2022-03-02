What fallout? Vivian Hsu shows support for Christine Fan's new song

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu has shown support for fellow singer Christine Fan's new song in a move seen as rebutting rumours that they have fallen out.

Fan, who is also known as Fan Fan, announced on social media on Tuesday (March 1) that she would be releasing her new song, Solitary Moment, on Wednesday.

Hsu, 46, wrote "a long-awaited voice" under Fan's post and used three heart emojis.

Taiwanese host Blackie Chen, Fan's husband, also promoted his wife's new song on social media.

Fan, 45, has kept a low profile in the last two years since she was attacked by netizens for insulting Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang at the start of the pandemic in January 2020.

Hsu, Fan and Chen were dragged into the acrimonious divorce between singer Wang Leehom and his estranged wife Lee Jinglei in December when there were rumours of video evidence of Wang, Hsu, Chen and Fan engaging in a sexual act.

Seemingly referring to the alleged act, Lee wrote later: "To the best of my knowledge, Blackie Chen and Christine Fan do not have any improper relationships with Mr Wang."

She left out any mention of Hsu in the clarification after mentioning in her explosive expose in December of a married woman with a child being one of Wang's "friends with benefits".

It led to speculation that she was pointing the finger at Hsu, who is married to businessman Sean Lee and has a six-year-old son.

However, Lee Jinglei, 35, rebutted this speculation, only saying that she was asked to clarify for Chen and Fan.

Hsu wrote on social media that she was not a third party to the marriage of Wang and Lee, and that the incident has shown her who her true friends were.

Wang, Chen and Fan had gathered at Hsu's place in September after Wang returned to Taiwan from the United States. He waslater fined for breaching Taiwan's Covid-19 rules.