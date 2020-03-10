Taiwanese singer Christine Fan back online after 39 days

Taiwanese singer Christine Fan is back online after 39 days, in a video posted by her husband, television host Blackie Chen, on Weibo.

In January, Fan, 43, was criticised by netizens after she insulted Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang on social media.

She had called him a "gou guan", using an expletive as well after he announced a temporary halt in the export of face masks for a month.

"Gou guan", which translates literally to "dog official", is a derogatory term.

The Taiwanese government's decision came after the outbreak of the coronavirus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Fan, who held her first concert in Singapore in November, apologised for her comments after a huge uproar, but her apology failed to appease many, with thousands of fans unliking her page and even calling for a boycott of her fashion brand.

She then shut down the comment function of her Instagram and put up her final post on Instagram on Jan 30, a black photo captioned, "Goodbye good night for now".

Chen, 42, tried to defend his wife twice during the saga, but was also criticised by fans online. He announced he would suspend his work after the Chinese New Year holiday to accompany Fan, who was reportedly devastated by the turn of events.

On Monday (March 9), Chen seemed to be testing the waters on Fan's possible comeback by posting on Weibo a video of her designing several shirts, with the caption, "Secretly recording her at work."

Netizens who tried to comment on the clip were instead met with the statement, "This content is under review due to users' complaints."