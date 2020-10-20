Twice singer Jeongyeon to take a break due to anxiety issues

SEOUL • K-pop girl group Twice will be one person down when they start promoting their second South Korean studio album later this month.

Member Jeongyeon will be taking a break, said the group's agency JYP Entertainment.

"Jeongyeon is experiencing anxiety issues over her schedule," JYP said in a statement last Saturday.

"Therefore, after discussions with Jeongyeon and other Twice members, we have decided it is necessary for her to take a break while seeking professional medical help."

JYP added that the 23-year-old will not take part in the group's promotional activities for their album, Eyes Wide Open, which will be released next Monday.

This is not the first time someone from Twice had been affected by anxiety issues.

Last year, Mina, also 23, dropped out of their world tour, including a stop in Singapore, after she was said to have anxiety attacks.

Mina made a surprise appearance last October at Twice's fourth-anniversary fan meet and has since been performing with the group.

Twice, who debuted in 2015 through reality show Sixteen under JYP, are one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in recent years.

Besides Mina and Jeongyeon, there are seven other members in the group - Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

They released their first studio album Twicetagram in October 2017.