Twice singer Mina drops out of world tour to take care of her health

Fans of South Korean girl group Twice will not be able to cheer on member Mina when they perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (July 13).

She is "struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity towards performing on stage", a statement from their agency stated.

"After extensive discussion with Mina and members of Twice, we have decided that Mina's current condition requires additional treatment, professional measures and sufficient rest," the statement added.

Twice are now on a world tour.

The open revelation about Mina's health status has been warmly embraced by netizens.

One person wrote that "each time we talk about our struggles with mental health, we are one step closer to removing stigmas".

The South Korean entertainment industry is ultra-competitive and management agencies have been slammed for not doing enough to look after the welfare of their artists.

But Twice's agency has earned kudos for saying it will go after those who speculate that Mina is depressed because she is pregnant.