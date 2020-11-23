TV host Jacky Wu discovers he has kidney stone after fall

Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu discovered that he has a small kidney stone after he was injured while filming outdoor variety show Mr Player last Wednesday (Nov 18).

Wu, 58, fell off a bicycle after he went too fast on the road in Pingtung, southern Taiwan. He lost two teeth, suffered cuts to his hands and legs and also broke his safety helmet during the fall.

After returning to Taipei last Thursday, he went to the hospital for a brain scan and a check for possible fractures.

The report said he was fine other than a minor concussion, but the scan found that he has a small kidney stone.

Wu wrote on social media that it was not a big deal and that he resumed filming on Sunday.

He also made light of his situation in an online exchange with his daughter, TV host Sandy Wu.

Jacky Wu assured his daughter that he was fine, joking that he has turned into Wolverine, the superhero with enhanced healing abilities, and crossing his arms like the character played by Hugh Jackman in the X-Men movies.

Mr Player is currently hosted by Wu and Kid Lin after former host Alien Huang died aged 36 in September from cardiovascular complications.