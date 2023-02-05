Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with Beyonce concert tickets

WASHINGTON – Ticket sales company Ticketmaster is preparing to sell tickets for R&B diva Beyonce’s first tour in six years in a different way, hoping to avoid a repeat of 2022’s Taylor Swift debacle.

Ticketmaster, whose fees and sales processes have aggravated bands and fans for decades, came under fire in November when frustrated Swifties battled its website, often unsuccessfully, to buy tickets for Swift’s first tour in five years.

The company, owned by events promoter Live Nation, is working to verify fans, filter out bots and others that would buy tickets for resale, and temper fans’ expectations that they will get tickets for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour.

Beyonce, who last toured in 2016, released the chart-topping and critically acclaimed Renaissance, her seventh studio album, at the end of July.

The album, inspired by black and queer dance music culture and pioneers, is in the running to be named Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“Demand for this tour is expected to be high. If there is more demand than there are tickets available, a lottery-style selection process will determine which Verified Fans get a unique access code and which are placed on the wait list,” Ticketmaster said on its website.

The access code, the company said, “does not guarantee tickets”.

Ticketmaster tweeted on Thursday that the demand to register for a chance to buy tickets for concerts in the nine cities in Group A, whose registration closed on Friday, exceeded the number of tickets by more than 800 per cent.