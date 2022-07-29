Thor: Love And Thunder will not be released in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder will not be screened in Malaysia, after weeks of uncertainty over its release.

Malaysian cinema operator Golden Screen Cinemas broke the news on its social media feeds on Thursday (July 28), writing: "Dear valued customers, please be informed that Disney has updated that Marvel Studios' Thor Love and Thunder will not be releasing in Malaysia after all. We appreciate your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It ended with a tongue-in-cheek plea: "Please buy our merchandise, OK."

The fourth Thor instalment, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, was originally slated to be released on July 7, but was later postponed.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film has already taken in US$685 million (S$945 million) at the global box office, according to entertainment portal Variety.

In June, another Disney movie, Lightyear, was cancelled in Malaysia after the country's censorship authority asked for cuts to the film, understood to include a same-sex kiss, in order for the film to be released. Disney declined to make the cuts.

Disney offered no comment on Thor, but confirmed to Variety that the censorship authority again asked for cuts, which the studio opted not to make.

The reasons for the requested cuts are unclear, according to Variety, which said some Malaysian commentators had pointed to the movie's brief nudity and the implied LGBTQ-leanings of some secondary characters.