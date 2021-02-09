The Rock's football rookie card goes for $60,000

LOS ANGELES - A rare college football card of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has sold for US$45,100 (S$60,000), the former American football player revealed on Instagram on Monday (Feb 8).

"Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream. Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later… On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K," wrote Johnson, 48, who was a defensive tackle for the University of Miami football team from 1991 to 1994.

He was never drafted to the National Football League in the United States

"I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit," he added.

Although he failed to make it in football , he went on to an illustrious career as a professional wrestler in the WWE, where he made his name as The Rock.

The muscleman, who left the ring in 2004, is now one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Even though he now commands millions for appearing in movies such as the Jumanji franchise, the sale of the card, of which there are fewer than 50 in existence, still amazed him.

"This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card's value continues to rise has become so surreal to me," he wrote, ending with a hashtag #unpredictablelife.