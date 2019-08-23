The Rock world's highest-paid actor again

NEW YORK •The Rock is on a roll again, money-wise. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reclaimed his position as the world's highest-paid actor, according to a Forbes rich list dominated by the cast of Marvel's record-breaking Avengers films.

Johnson raked in US$89.4 million (S$124 million) over 12 months, rising back to the top spot he last held in 2016. He was placed second in the last two years.

The prolific actor scored a major hit with family-friendly reboot Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and has starred in multiple Fast And Furious films, including this month's Hobbs & Shaw.

"He has just become the go-to bankable star," said Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "And he's always working - he's relentless."

Chris Hemsworth took second place with US$76.4 million - one of several actors from Marvel's superhero universe to be in the top 10.

The list covers the period from June last year to June this year, during which Marvel Studios released Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all time.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor, is followed by Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) in third, Bradley Cooper (Rocket) in sixth, Chris Evans (Captain America) in eighth and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in ninth place.

However, most of Cooper's US$57 million pay came from producing, directing and starring alongside Lady Gaga in musical drama A Star Is Born, Forbes said.

Perennial fixtures on the list, including Jackie Chan, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, all returned.

Last year's No. 1, George Clooney, dropped out of the top 10, having banked his US$1 billion deal for his tequila company the previous year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE