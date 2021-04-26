The Life List: Top five quotes from the Oscars

SINGAPORE - It was a memorable Oscars this year, with historic wins celebrating Asian women, upsets in the Best Actor and Actress categories and an abrupt end to the three-hour-plus ceremony.

Here are the best quotes of the show.

Youn Yuh-Jung's hilarious speech

Best Supporting Actress winner Youn Yuh-jung's speech was full of gems.

The veteran South Korean star seemed to throw shade at presenter Brad Pitt, who owns the production company behind her winning work Minari: "Mr Pitt, finally, nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa?"

She then brought up how Hollywood and Europeans often bungle her Korean name and said: "Tonight, you are all forgiven."

Finally, she both thanked and guilt-tripped her sons: "Thanks to my two boys, who make me go out and work. This is the result because Mummy work so hard."

Chloe Zhao embraces goodness

In a year of anti-Asian sentiment, Nomadland's Chloe Zhao - the first Asian woman and only the second woman ever to win the Best Director Oscar - looked to her Chinese roots in her acceptance speech. She quoted the opening words from the ancient Chinese text Three Character Classics: "'Ren zhi chu, xing ben shan.' People at birth are inherently good. And those six letters had such a great impact on me and I still truly believe them today.

"Even though sometimes it seems like the opposite is true, but I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world."

Daniel Kaluuya embarrasses his mother

Best Supporting Actor winner Daniel Kaluuya went from talking about politics in his acceptance speech to completely mortifying his mother and sister in the audience.

The Judas And The Black Messiah star was talking about the need to celebrate life when he said: "It's incredible. My mum met my dad, they had sex, it's amazing - I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive so I'm going to celebrate that tonight."

The camera panned to his mother, who scrunched up her face and seemed to say: "What's he talking about?"

Frances Mcdormand howls

Accepting the Best Picture win for the film Nomadland, lead actress Frances McDormand dedicated the honour to Nomadland's sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who died earlier this year at the age of 35.

She said: "We give this one to our Wolf," before looking up to the sky and howling.

Glenn "Da Butt" Close

Glenn Close may have made history as the most-Oscar-nominated female with no wins - she has notched up eight nods - but she reigned supreme on social media. In a song-guessing segment, she answered excitedly: "Da Butt," when the 1988 track from Spike Lee's School Daze came on.

Then she gamely stood up and showed off her booty-shaking abilities as the music played.