The Life List: Animated films to catch on streaming services

SINGAPORE - Lightyear, the spin-off from the Toy Story franchise (1995 to 2019), promises solid entertainment, but what else can you watch after that? Here are some suggestions.

The Disney+ service is a fountainhead for family-friendly animation, but this Pixar work from 2009 stands out because, like Lightyear's robot therapy cat Sox, Dug - the silly golden retriever companion to the two ballooning adventurers - is instantly likeable. Dug has his own short film - Dug's Special Mission (2009) - and his own spin-off series, Dug Days (2021), and it is likely that breakout character Sox will also have his own show and merchandise.