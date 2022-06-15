Buzz Lightyear is fully formed and more than a toy in the Toy Story spin-off

SINGAPORE - Buzz Lightyear is not a toy. That is the reminder American actor Chris Evans gives. The film-makers, too, say as much.

At a recent online press event, they were asked why the title character sounds and acts so different from the Buzz seen in the four Toy Story films (1995 to 2019). In those films, he is voiced by actor and comedian Tim Allen.

Evans, 41, who voices Buzz in the new movie, says Allen was "amazing" in the Toy Story film series. But the movie Lightyear, which opens in cinemas on June 16, exists in the Toy Story universe as the science-fiction hit which inspires the creation of the tie-in action figure.

"This movie is supposed to be what the toy was based on," he says.

"So there is some connective tissue between this role and the role in the Toy Story world. You want to make sure your character has some echo of what Allen did, but there was a reason for the character being the way it was."

In the Toy Story movies, made by animation studio Pixar - the same studio behind Lightyear - Buzz the action figure is a goofy sidekick to Sheriff Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks.

The film-makers have explained in other interviews that in Buzz's origin story, he should be a fuller, more rounded character.

Evans, who rose to global prominence playing the superhero Captain America (Steve Rogers) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films (2011 to 2019), says Lightyear explores the main character in a nuanced way.

"The Buzz we know from Toy Story is a toy. And as a toy, he's perfect, he doesn't have to worry about disease. But the choices we make as people are more consequential," he says.

In the film, space ranger Buzz Lightyear is marooned on a dangerous planet with a team that includes Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by American actress Uzo Aduba). While Buzz tries to find a way to escape, the rangers encounter a hostile force of robots commanded by Zurg (voiced by American actor James Brolin).

One member of Buzz's rag-tag team of defenders is Maurice "Mo" Morrison, voiced by New Zealand actor and film-maker Taika Waititi, 46.

Like Evans, he uses a more natural speaking voice with his character - and that included using his New Zealand accent.

"Well, as a proud New Zealander, I'm proud of my accent. As a lazy actor, it's the only thing I can do," he says with a laugh at the same press event.

"I used to get relieved when people told me I can use my own accent because it's more natural and I just enjoy better ad-libbing. When I'm doing another accent, I think too much while I'm doing it."