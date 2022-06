SINGAPORE - The cinema game is rough. And proof of how rough it has gotten recently can be seen in the coming closure of The Cathay Cineplex, housed on levels 5 and 6 of The Cathay building on Handy Road.

While the physical arrangement of the cinema is fairly new - its latest rebirth happened in 2006, after the current preservation-minded building was unveiled - there has been a Cathay cinema at the foot of Mount Sophia since 1939.