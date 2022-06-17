The Cathay Cineplex in Handy Road, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas, to close after June 26

SINGAPORE - The Cathay Cineplex in Handy Road, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas, will cease operations after June 26.

In a statement by media company mm2 Asia, which runs the Cathay Cineplexes chain in Singapore, the closure of the iconic cinema, close to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, is "part of the cost rationalisation process for its cinema operations".

Mr Chang Long Jong, group chief executive for mm2 Asia, said: "The cinema's closure was a business decision. Over the years, retail traffic demographics have changed. We have had to evaluate the commercial viability of operating two cinemas in the Orchard shopping belt within 1.5km of each other and within 300m of another multiplex."

The company also operates the nine-screen Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure outlet at the Cathay Cineleisure building on Grange Road.

He added that it will be "business as usual" at the chain's other outlets.

The Handy Road location has been in operation since 1939 and many Singaporeans have fond memories of watching movies there. It was Singapore's first air-conditioned cinema and is housed in a landmark building that is today a protected national monument.

The cinema's premises at Handy Road is owned by Cathay Organisation and The Straits Times has contacted it for comment. It is understood that the shops and restaurants elsewhere in the building are not affected by the cinema closure and will operate normally.