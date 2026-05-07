The Beatles tribute concert Beatlemania On Tour to stage three shows here

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An Australia-based group comprising (from far left) Thomas Drake (as Paul McCartney), Miles Green (George Harrison), Ben Harper (Ringo Starr) and Zac Coombs (John Lennon) will perform during The Beatles – Beatlemania On Tour Concert tribute shows on May 15 and 16 at the Sands Theatre.

The Beatles – Beatlemania On Tour Concert

More than 50 years on, The Beatles remain one of the most influential bands in music history. That enduring legacy is set to be brought to life at this tribute show, performed by an Australian-based group comprising Zac Coombs (as John Lennon), Miles Green (George Harrison), Thomas Drake (Paul McCartney) and Ben Harper (Ringo Starr).

They will be taking the stage to perform classics that defined most of the 1960s, such as Love Me Do (1962), Twist And Shout (1963), Yesterday (1965), Yellow Submarine (1966), All You Need Is Love (1967), Hey Jude (1968) and Let It Be (1970).

With careful attention paid to recreating a true Beatles experience – including authentic costumes, replica instruments and all songs performed in their original key – this concert will transport you straight back to the Fab Four’s heyday.

When: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: May 15, 8pm; May 16, 3 and 8pm

Admission: $58 to $158 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/Dp7P) or Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

LBI – Blades Drawn World Tour – Singapore

Chinese singer LBI will be staging his first concert in Singapore. PHOTO: STARRY LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Users of Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin would be familiar with tracks like Small Town Summer (2022), Maybe (2022) and Los Angeles (2021), which are in the background of many videos.

These songs were sung by LBI, a Chinese singer, lyricist and music producer, who came onto the scene in 2021.

His music fuses pop with hip-hop elements, and his biggest hit has been the R&B ballad Jumping Machine (2024), which likens the highs and lows of a relationship to a “jumping machine” which lifts one up and drops one just as quickly.

After selling out multiple shows across China, LBI will showcase his emotional vocals and electrifying stage at his first concert in Singapore.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: May 15, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $258 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Songs That Keep Us Together Concert

Taiwanese singer Wawa is among eight Mandopop singers performing at the upcoming Songs That Keep Us Together Concert on May 16. PHOTO: BIZ TRENDS

Eight Mandopop singers will take the stage at this joint concert celebrating more than 30 hits from the 1980s and 1990s, which have formed the soundtrack of many a first love, graduation and break-up.

Indonesian-Taiwanese singer Wen Zhang will sing The Journey Of 365 Days (1984), his song of growing up and leaving the familiar behind, while Taiwan’s Jonathan Chang, known for his refined stage presence and emotional vocals, will sing his romantic ballad Spend A Lifetime Of Love (1995).

Taiwanese songwriter Steve Chow will serenade the audience with his delicate tune The Story Of A Romantic Affair (1991), while Taiwanese singer Yvonne Cheng will sing her famous campus folk song Yue Qin (1981).

Also in the line-up are Taiwanese singers Shelly Yu, Wawa and Tseng Shu-chin, as well as Hong Kong’s David Lui, who last performed here in 2019.

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: May 16, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $198 via BookMyShow (go to bookmyshow.sg or call 6591-8871), Bigtix (go to biztmgptix.bigtix.io), Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645) or Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)