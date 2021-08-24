Taylor Swift debuts on TikTok, Angelina Jolie breaks record with first Instagram post

LOS ANGELES - Singer Taylor Swift made her long-awaited TikTok debut on Monday (Aug 23), recreating some of the iconic looks from her past chart-topping albums.

She is seen lip-syncing to Screwface Capital by British rapper Dave, specifically to lyrics which reference her: "Six-figure discussions, dinners in public. My linen all tailored. My outstanding payments swift like Taylor."

The 31-year-old replicated her looks for Folklore and Evermore (both 2020), Fearless (2008) and Red (2012).

The Grammy winner, who was involved in a tussle over her master tapes being sold, has been rerecording her past albums, with Fearless (Taylor Swift's Version) released in April and Red (Taylor Swift's Version) coming out in November.

Her caption for her TikTok clip teased the upcoming release: "Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on TikTok now let the games begin."

Another big name to join social media in recent days is actress Angelina Jolie, who became the fastest Instagram user to gain one million followers after she joined last Friday (Aug 20).

In her heartfelt first post, the 46-year-old, who is known for her humanitarian work, addressed the situation in Afghanistan as its people seek safety from the Taleban in the wake of the withdrawal of American troops.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan," she wrote alongside a photo of the handwritten note. "Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Notably, Jolie's first post gained traction way quicker than that of Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, who had famously broken Instagram when she joined in October 2019. Both actresses are divorced from Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt.

Jolie also surpassed the records of Taeil of K-pop boy band NCT, actor Rupert Grint from the Harry Potter movies and Sir David Attenborough as she amassed 2.1 million new followers in under three hours.