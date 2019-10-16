Jennifer Aniston breaks Instagram with her Friends reunion debut post

SINGAPORE - Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is finally on Instagram.

The 50-year-old actress, who joined on Tuesday (Oct 15), garnered more than six million followers in less than 24 hours and over eight million likes for her first picture which features, who else, but her Friends of course.

It was a rare, full reunion of the main cast of the hit comedy series Friends (1994 to 2004) - Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Aniston herself. All the cast, aside from Perry, who does not have an Instagram account, were tagged.

She captioned the photo: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

Celebrities have flooded her comments section to welcome her, including daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who said: "I'm so glad they're still there for you", referencing Friends' iconic theme song I'll Be There For You.

Other celebrities who welcomed her include singer Mariah Carey, comedian David Spade, actress Kate Hudson and Aniston's former husband, actor Justin Theroux.

Schwimmer, who played Aniston's love interest on Friends, posted on his Instagram account a photo of two Lego figurines of their Friends characters - Ross and Rachel - playing the keyboard with the caption: "Hi Jen!"

Aniston, who previously had no public social media presence, once said that was because "that's just giving away one more piece of something that is mine".

But in a recent interview for her upcoming drama series The Morning Show, she said of social media: "What you resist, persists. It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away."

Aniston's Instagram debut reportedly broke the app for a short while. Her profile had appeared unavailable to some users temporarily due to the volume of interest.

While she may be new to the platform, she seems to have taken to it like a natural, with a series of Instagram stories already up on her barely day-old account.