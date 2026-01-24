Tasha Low and Tyler Ten play love interests for 3rd time, but just ‘good friends’ offscreen

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporean actors Tasha Low (left) and Tyler Ten (right) during a coffee session at the Mediacorp campus on Jan 23.

They have played love interests in three different Channel 8 dramas - Hope Afloat (2024), Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story (2025) and now Last But Not Least (2026).

But there are no real-life sparks between Tasha Low and Tyler Ten. At least, none they are willing to admit to.

At a Jan 23 coffee session at the Mediacorp Campus to promote their latest series, the Singaporean actors spoke about their comfortable onscreen chemistry.

In Hope Afloat, Ten played Low’s character’s boyfriend, who indirectly causes a water sports injury that leaves her paralysed and leads to their break-up.

In Emerald Hill, he portrayed Low’s character’s friend who has unreciprocated feelings for her, and she ends up marrying another man.

But things are looking up in Last But Not Least, which will be available on mewatch from Feb 2 and premieres on Channel 8 on Feb 6, airing on weekdays at 9pm.

Ten plays a man who falls on hard times and accepts a posting as a secondary school Chinese teacher. Low plays his colleague, a straight-laced maths teacher who is initially dismissive of him, but the two eventually develop feelings for each other.

Of their three collaborations, Ten hinted their latest couple pairing is expected to have the happiest outcome.

The 29-year-old said: “In Hope Afloat, we were getting to know each other. On Emerald Hill, we were ‘dating’. And in this one, we get together. Those are the different stages of a relationship.”

For fans wondering what would have happened if Low’s character had chosen Ten’s on Emerald Hill, he joked: “Last But Not Least is the continuation. This show is like an alternate ending.”

Both Mediacorp artistes auditioned for Last But Not Least and went for a chemistry test. The scene they acted out together required Ten to feed a blindfolded Low, who had to guess what the food was. He said: “It was sort of the actions that lovers do.”

Singaporean actors Tasha Low (right) and Tyler Ten (left) play teachers in the upcoming Channel 8 drama Last But Not Least. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

Low, 32, added that the interaction “felt really natural and comfortable” in the eyes of the show’s executive producer and scriptwriter.

He continued with a laugh: “Maybe we are just naturals.”

Both have already kissed on Hope Afloat and hugged on Emerald Hill, and there will be even more intimate scenes in Last But Not Least, Ten promised. “You will have to watch to find out,” he teased.

In Hope Afloat (2024), Ten (left) played Low’s boyfriend, who indirectly caused a water sports injury that left her paralysed and led to their break-up. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

But no, Ten and Low are not dating. When asked to describe their relationship, he redirected the question to her: “What do you think?”. She replied: “Good friends, good colleagues.”

They said that they were practically strangers when working on Hope Afloat, but became closer while filming Emerald Hill, where scenes were partly shot in Malacca and Johor.

Low said: “We were based in Malaysia for quite some time, so we went out to eat with the other castmates and built the friendship from there.”

Did they ever have a crush on each other after co-starring thrice? Ten admitted there will be “a little romantic attraction” because as actors, they have to play the emotions out.

He said: “We have to really put ourselves in that situation, so there will be times where I’d be attracted to her.”

In Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story (2025), Ten (centre) played Low’s friend who had unreciprocated feelings for her. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

But for Low, her feelings towards Ten are “more of respect”. She said: “When I see him on set, he is very professional. When he needs to do a topless scene, he eats really clean and works out just before the scene.”

Both were quick to highlight the downsides of coupling up repeatedly, such as fans getting sick of them or not wanting them to be paired with other actors.

Still, they are receptive to working together again, but in a different capacity.

“We are open to anything,” he said, to which she suggested: “Siblings?”

He acquiesced: “Siblings also can.”

