Taiwanese singer Lala Hsu gives birth to a boy

Taiwanese singer Lala Hsu has announced that she has given birth to a son.

On Sunday (Dec 6), Hsu, 35, posted on social media a photo of her baby's ankles with the name tag "Lala Hsu's son". She wrote: "I just... gave birth to a child."

The new mother was congratulated by many of her celebrity friends on social media, including singer Fish Leong, television host Sandy Wu and actress Florence Tan.

Hsu's husband, director Bill Chia, who is 11 years her senior, told Taiwan's Apple Daily that he was very happy being a father and that he felt tears welling up when he saw his child for the first time.

The couple married in August 2018.

The singer was named Best Mandarin Female Vocalist at the Golden Melody Awards in 2018 and held a concert in Singapore in August 2019 with fellow Taiwanese singers A-lin and Rachel Liang.

Hsu had announced on social media in July that she was expecting a child and would continue with her music career during her pregnancy.

She took a break from singing from September as her due date was in late November and early December.

Netizens noted that both Hsu and her son are born in the month of December, with her son sharing the same birthday as Mayday singer Ashin and Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee.



Ashin posted on social media photos of him eating noodles to mark his 45th birthday, while Hacken Lee posted a picture of a cake in the shape of a golf course to mark his 53rd birthday. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM



Ashin posted on social media photos of him eating noodles to mark his 45th birthday, while Lee posted a picture of a cake in the shape of a golf course to mark his 53rd birthday.