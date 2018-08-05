Taiwanese singer Lala Hsu to wed director Bill Chia

Taiwanese singer Lala Hsu has announced that she would be getting married to her boyfriend, director Bill Chia.

Hsu, 33, said on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that she started planning for the wedding this spring, and that this was the beginning of an "unknown journey", Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported on Sunday (Aug 5).

"He has 11 years of experience and character that I will never be able to catch up with," Hsu said in the post, referring to her 11-year age gap with Chia.

Chia directed the music video for Hsu's single You Made My Day! two years ago.

The song was named one of 2016's top 10 songs by the Association of Music Workers in Taiwan, The Straits Times reported in March this year.

"I have the insight and good fortune of getting married 11 years earlier than him, and apart from this beautiful 11-year difference, we also have too many common flaws, so it was hard to escape from each other's grasp," she added.

Hsu clarified that the marriage has already been registered and the guest list for the wedding would not be made public.

Congratulatory messages have poured in from netizens following the surprise news.

Rumours had circulated earlier that Hsu was pregnant, leading some to suspect this was a shotgun marriage.

The two have been in a stable relationship for over three years.

At this year's Golden Melody Awards, the Chinese equivalent of the Grammy Awards, Hsu took home the awards for Best Mandarin Album and Best Female Vocalist (Mandarin).

She even gave Chia a kiss before she went on stage.