Taiwanese actor Nadow Lin not in a coma as rumoured after brain surgery

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actor Nadow Lin, who had an operation for a cerebral haemorrhage on Jan 24, is on the road to recovery and not in a coma as rumoured.

Lin, 41, had gone to the hospital for a health screening due to a headache last month and was found to have intracranial pressure and signs of haemorrhage.

His uncle, New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih, speaking to the press in Taiwan on Monday (Feb 7) about Lin's condition, said that it was "steadily improving".

His manager also provided a post-surgery update: "(He) actually regained consciousness on the first day after the operation and was not in a coma as previously reported. He is also very grateful for the care of the hospital during Chinese New Year.

"His condition is getting better and better every day, but the doctor has told him to rest and recuperate, so he can't contact the outside world for the time being."

Lin, who had a role in director Jack Neo's action-comedy Killer Not Stupid (2019), is known for co-hosting the variety shows 3 Kingdoms (2016 to present) and Student (2020 to present).

He won Best Supporting Actor for the movie Classmates Minus at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020.