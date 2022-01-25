Actor Nadow Lin recovering in hospital after suffering from cerebral haemorrhage

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actor Nadow Lin, who had a role in director Jack Neo's action-comedy Killer Not Stupid (2019), has gone for an operation due to cerebral haemorrhage.

In a statement to the Taiwanese media on Tuesday (Jan 25) noon, Lin's agency disclosed that the 41-year-old had a headache on Monday and went to hospital for a health screening.

"The doctors diagnosed that he has increased intracranial pressure and signs of haemorrhage. Nadow and his family arranged for an operation after evaluating the situation," said the statement, which was also posted on Lin's Facebook account.

"The operation went well and he is currently recovering in hospital. His life is not in danger."

The statement added that Lin kept the operation low-key as he did not want to alarm the public.

Taiwan's Apple Daily first reported the news of Lin's hospitalisation on Monday, as it received a tip-off from a reader who said Lin was intubated before he was sent to the operating ward.

Lin's agency told the Taiwanese media then he was unwell in the morning and going for a routine screening, after the media were unable to contact him by phone.

The actor's uncle, New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih, sparked further concern when he wrote on Facebook on Monday evening urging everyone to "gather their energy" to help Lin get through a difficult time.

Lin, who is also known for co-hosting the variety shows 3 Kingdoms (2016 to present) and Student (2020 to present), won Best Supporting Actor for the movie Classmates Minus at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020.