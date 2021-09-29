Taiwan actress Ariel Lin is pregnant at last, due to give birth next month

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin, who has tried repeatedly to conceive since her marriage six years ago, has succeeded at last and is scheduled to give birth to her daughter next month.

She has been keeping her pregnancy under wraps but Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media broke the news of her pregnancy early on Wednesday (Sept 29).

Her manager confirmed the good news, adding that Lin's due date is late October and she is carrying a baby girl.

Her husband, businessman Charles Lin, has returned to Taiwan from the United States, where he is currently working, to be with her.

The couple married in December 2014 and Ariel Lin, 38, has not taken on acting jobs since mid-2018 to try for a child.

She was asked about having children back in March at a press conference to promote a brand of massage chair.

The actress, who has starred in idol dramas such as It Started With A Kiss (2005) and Tokyo Juliet (2006), replied: "We have tried everything which you and I can think of."

She also added that being pregnant was "an important journey" for her and she would treat it with caution.

Asked when she would be shooting a new show, she replied that the earliest would be next year.

Known as "the goddess of zero negative comments" in the entertainment industry, Lin made headlines in April after she rebutted rumours on Weibo, including claims that she was made to wake up early to make breakfast for her in-laws and that her husband was involved with a young model.