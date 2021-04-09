'Puzzling' to accuse me of lying, says Taiwan actress Ariel Lin

Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin, who is known as "the goddess of zero negative comments" in the entertainment industry, has made a rare rebuttal to rumours.

Lin, 38, has been dogged by various rumours on Weibo recently, including claims that she was made to wake up early to make breakfast for her in-laws and that they had asked her to eat frogs to improve her health.

There were even allegations that her husband, businessman Charles Lin, was involved with a young model.

The couple have been married since 2014 and Ariel Lin has not taken on acting jobs since mid-2018 as they are trying for a child.

On Friday (April 9), Lin, who got her break in the idol drama True Love (2002), wrote on Weibo a post titled: "I am not lowly, he is not a scumbag."

She wrote: "There are some things which are puzzling, like accusing me of lying when I touched my nose due to an itch."

She was referring to a recent news story which claimed she was lying about not being successful in her attempts to conceive as she had touched her nose four times in 30 seconds during an interview.

She then went on to defend her family and refute the rumours about them.

Her mother-in-law is the one who usually prepares breakfast, said Lin, though she did try to be a "good daughter-in-law" in the first two years of marriage by having breakfast with her family members at about 7am. But they later told her she should sleep more given her erratic acting schedule.

Addressing the rumours that her husband brought home a model, she asked: "How can he bring home a young model when he is living with his parents?"

Lin concluded by writing: "Not getting married or having children is a choice. It is also a choice if you want to form a family and nurture the next generation.

"What matters is to make your own decisions and not bow to other people's demands or the general trend in society."