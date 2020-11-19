Supermodel Karlie Kloss confirms pregnancy with Instagram video

American supermodel Karlie Kloss has confirmed that she is pregnant with an Instagram video flaunting her baby bump.

The 28-year-old is married to American businessman Joshua Kushner, 35 - the younger brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of and adviser to United States President Donald Trump.

This is the couple's first child. News of her pregnancy bubbled up in October, soon after their second wedding anniversary.

Sources told People magazine then that the couple would be welcoming their first child in 2021. But the news was only personally confirmed by Kloss on Wednesday (Nov 18) in her Instagram video.

In it, Kloss is seen in a black bra and says "Good morning, hello baby", before panning down to her protruding belly.

Fellow fashion models congratulated her, with Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk leaving comments and heart emojis.