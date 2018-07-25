Model Karlie Kloss to wed entrepreneur Joshua Kushner, younger brother of Jared Kushner

(NYTIMES) - Karlie Kloss, the St. Louis supermodel and girl-coding evangelist, and Joshua Kushner, the venture capitalist and younger brother of Jared Kushner, are to be wed. The two announced their engagement this afternoon with a pair of Instagram posts.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss, 25, wrote, punctuating the caption with a ring emoji.

"Fiance," Kushner, 33, wrote more succinctly, with a heart.

They are, in many ways, the vision of a millennial Camelot: good-looking, digitally savvy, adored by celebrities and normals alike. (A full complement of Victoria's Secret Angels, fashion photographers, editors and the socially ubiquitous have rushed in to offer their good tidings on Instagram: "A lifetime of love and gluten-free thin crust pizza," wrote the professional man about town Derek Blasberg.)

She runs Klossy, a fashion, media and philanthropic startup best known for Kode with Klossy, its coding camp for girls, and continues to model - she appeared in Dolce & Gabbana's show during the recent couture season, and was named a global ambassador of Estee Lauder in April.

He is the founder of Thrive Capital, which has invested in startups like Hims, an online marketplace that sells solutions for hair loss, erectile dysfunction and skin care for young men shy of their local pharmacist, and Grailed, a resale site for cult street wear and anything bearing the label Supreme. He is also a founder of the health insurance company Oscar Health, one of the startups in which Thrive invested.

The pair has been dating since 2012, over which time they have largely avoided public discussion of their love. ("My relationship has nothing to do with this interview," Kloss told the Times in March.) She has, at times, ascribed her reticence to a desire for mystery. "Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring,'" she told Porter Magazine earlier year. (Kloss had, perhaps not unrelatedly, appeared in advertisements for Carolina Herrera products. "Congratulations!!!" wrote @CarolinaHerrera on her post.)

Her carefully cultivated privacy may just as likely derive from the ideological gap that separates her (and, reportedly, her fiance) from her future brother-and sister-in-law, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Kloss has been outspoken in her support of women's rights and gun control, issues that tend to find flavour in Democratic circles. She and Kushner attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, a gun violence protest planned by the survivors of the Parkland High School shooting. They also attended the 2017 Women's March. On Nov 8, 2016, per Instagram, she was #WithHer.

Joshua Kushner's politics, to judge from his past political donations and attendance at such events, seem to lean Democratic as well.

There is also the issue of religion: Kushner is Jewish, and the possible conversion of Kloss has been an issue of persistent rumour. People magazine reported Tuesday that she has already converted.

About this, and everything else, Kloss declined to comment.