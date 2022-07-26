Star-studded affair for actress Sora Ma's wedding

SINGAPORE - Malaysian actress Sora Ma held her wedding on Sunday (July 24) and it was a starry affair.

Many of her celebrity friends attended the event at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, including Chen Xiuhuan, Chen Tianwen, Wang Yuqing, Brandon Wong and Vincent Ng.

Celebrity couples Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping as well as Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim also turned up at the wedding.

While Chen Xiuhuan posted photos of Ma's wedding on social media on Monday, the photos did not show the groom's face.

The 38-year-old actress surprised her fans in June 2021 when she disclosed her nuptial plans and officially tied the knot in October the same year.