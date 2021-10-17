Actress Sora Ma gets married in small ceremony

SINGAPORE -Malaysian actress Sora Ma has officially tied the knot.

Ma, 37, announced on social media on Friday (Oct 15) that she has registered her marriage to her husband.

She also posted several photos, including of herself and her wedding ring. The photos do not show her husband's face.

Ma surprised her fans in June when she disclosed her nuptial plans by posting on social media a photo of a ring with a large bouquet of roses and a video of the proposal.

She told the local media that her husband is a Singaporean businessman in his 40s and seven or eight years older than her.

She said she had met him on April 29, 2012 and they began dating in March 2013.

She told Shin Min Daily News that she registered her marriage at 2.40pm last Wednesday (Oct 13).

The date was significant to her, she added, as her husband had proposed to her on Oct 13, 2018 and her brother and cousin had also got married on Oct 13.

The ceremony was witnessed by eight people, including her husband's parents, her godsister, her close friend and a male friend who has witnessed the growth of their love relationship.

Her family in Malaysia was unable to attend the ceremony due to the pandemic, but she shared the joy with them "remotely" by sending them videos.

She told Shin Min that her mother's regret at not being able to attend was palpable, but that her husband had "provided advance notice" that he would hold another wedding ceremony.

Ma, who recently acted in the English drama This Land Is Mine and the Chinese drama Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost, wrote on social media: "Let us be partners who grow up together, as we respect, support and encourage each other in the days to come."

As for her plans to start a family, she quipped to Shin Min: "Even though we have the licence, we will leave the procreation to heaven."