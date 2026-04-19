Star Awards 2026: Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story wins Best Drama Serial and 7 Star Awards

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Best Actress Jesseca Liu (left) and Best Actor Desmond Tan (right) posing with their awards at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19.

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Blockbuster drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story (2025), the frontrunner of this year’s Star Awards, won 7 of its 17 nominations during Mediacorp’s annual television awards ceremony on April 19.

The spin-off of iconic series The Little Nyonya (2008) was named Best Drama Serial, and swept major awards in the performance categories, from Best Actress (Jesseca Liu) and Best Supporting Actor (Tyler Ten) to Best Supporting Actress (Chen Liping) and the Young Talent Award (Ivory Chia).

Its theme song, Echoes Of Petals, was named Best Original Song, and its travel series Emerald Hill - Our Hillside Moments (2025) won Best Entertainment Programme.

Apart from its wins, Emerald Hill had also scored multiple nominations in several categories.

The next most-nominated show, Another Wok Of Life (2025), got five nominations, but did not win any awards.

At The Theatre at Mediacorp, 19 awards were presented across programme, performance and popularity categories, including the new Best Microdrama prize for the bite-sized, mobile-first format.

Tyler Ten, 30, won Best Supporting Actor for playing a street gangster on Emerald Hill. He thanked this family, friends and fan club, and said: “When I felt lost, many seniors told me all actors are waiting for an opportunity. Today, my waiting has paid off.

“For me, Bai Ah Li is not just a role. It is a turning point, and I cherish every opportunity to perform. I will continue to work hard”

Tyler Ten posing with his Best Supporting Actor award. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Chen Liping won Best Supporting Actress for playing a street con artist and gambler in Emerald Hill. Although the 60-year-old could not be present, she sent in a video clip where she thanked the production team of Emerald Hill, and said: “Filming any kind of drama is really hard and not easy.

“But after the broadcast, I knew that the audience was really moved, really liked it, and really enjoyed it. I am truly grateful because of you all. For decades, I have been grateful that you have always been there.”

Desmond Tan, 39, won Best Actor for playing a pair of identical twins with polar personalities in Devil Behind The Gate. “I really didn’t expect to receive this award this year, because the competition was so fierce,” he said.

“To act, to play a role well, to make a good move — it is really not easy. For me, the most important thing is to have a great team.”

Desmond Tan won Best Actor for playing a pair of identical twins with polar personalities in Devil Behind The Gate. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Jesseca Liu, 47, clinched Best Actress for her role as a kind-hearted wife on Emerald Hill. “I feel like my journey is like riding a unicycle. At the beginning, I fell and got hurt badly, and at one point I even thought about giving up. But then I realised I was not alone,” she said.

“There will always be someone to help (me) up. So I want to thank the whole team behind the scenes of Emerald Hill. Twenty-two years have passed, and I am still on this unicycle.”

Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong received the All-Time Favourite Artiste awards. This accolade is for winning 10 cumulative Top 10 awards in either the male or female artiste category in the previous years. They received their prizes from Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng.

Wong, 32, thanked her fan club, saying: “I never imagined that one day I would be standing on this stage to receive this trophy. Along the way, there have been highs and lows, applause and doubts. Gradually, I came to understand that true growth does not happen in an instant.

“It is about telling yourself to persevere and try a little harder when you are feeling anxious, confused, or want to give up.”

Tan, 41, thanked his mother, and said: “I was not noticed from the start. I started from scratch, standing in the corner, slowly waiting for an opportunity. Then I worked step by step, gradually moving in front of the audience. Because of my perseverance, my dream shines. Thank you everyone.”

All-Time Favourite Artiste awardees Romeo Tan (left) and Carrie Wong (right). ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Themed Born To Glow, the show was hosted by veteran host Guo Liang, alongside actor Zhang Ze Tong and actress Cheryl Chou.

The presenters included Hong Kong actor Julian Cheung, Bowie Lam, Hong Kong actress Ada Choi, Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu and Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying-xuan.

Hong Kong actor Julian Cheung was among the presenters at the Star Awards. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

One presenter, Chinese singer-actor Luo Yunxi, also took the stage to perform the ballad With You, from the Chinese period drama Whispers Of Fate (2025).

Chinese singer-actor Luo Yunxi was a presenter, and also sang the song With You. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Star Awards 2026: List of main winners

Programme awards:

Best Drama Serial: Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story

Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story stars (from left) actresses Ferlyn Wong, Tasha Low and Chantalle Ng. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

Best Microdrama: Woke Up In The 60s In My Grandma’s Apron

Best Entertainment Programme: Emerald Hill - Our Hillside Moments

Best Short-form Entertainment Programme: Yes 933 Comedy Series

Best Infotainment Programme: Pedal On For Love

Best Original Song: Echoes Of Petals from Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story, sung by Kit Chan

Best Radio Programme: Love 972 The Breakfast Quartet

Four of the five hosts of Love 972 The Breakfast Quartet which was named Best Radio Programme. They are (from left) Dennis Chew, Chen Biyu, Marcus Chin and Chen Hanwei. The fifth host, Mark Lee, was not present. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Performance awards:

Best Actor: Desmond Tan for Devil Behind The Gate

Best Actress: Jesseca Liu for Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story

Best Supporting Actor: Tyler Ten for Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story

Best Supporting Actress: Chen Liping for Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story

Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment): Guo Liang for Star Awards 2025 Award Ceremony

Young Talent Award: Ivory Chia for Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story

Young Talent Award winner Ivory Chia posing with the award at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Best Rising Star: Gladys Bay for Under The Net

Best Rising Star awardee Gladys Bay. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Best Audio Personality: Dennis Chew for Love 972 Mr. Zhou’s Ghost Stories

Dennis Chew was named Best Audio Personality. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

Popularity awards:

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes: Ayden Sng, Benjamin Tan, Desmond Tan, Guo Liang, Jeff Goh, Marcus Chin, Nick Teo, Richie Koh, Shaun Chen, Xu Bin

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes: Chantalle Ng, Chen Biyu, Chen Ning, Denise Camillia Tan, Gao Mei Gui, Hazelle Teo, Hong Ling, Paige Chua, Tasha Low, Ya Hui

Most Popular Rising Stars: Tyler Ten, Juin Teh, Zhang Ze Tong

Most Popular Rising Stars awardee Juin Teh. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Most Popular Rising Stars awardee Tyler Ten. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

All-time Favourite Artiste: Carrie Wong, Romeo Tan