Squid Game and more: Netflix's top non-English-language shows

LOS ANGELES - Streaming giant Netflix releases lists of its most popular television shows and movies globally each week on top10.netflix.com. The website launched on Nov 17 also has information on its top shows of all time. The following are among the platform's biggest non-English-language hits.

Squid Game (2021)

Within 28 days of its release this September, the dystopian South Korean drama - about desperate people playing deadly versions of children's games - hit 111 million views. This makes it the platform's most-watched show and biggest series launch, reaching the No. 1 spot in 94 countries and 142 million subscriber households, with 1.65 billion hours viewed.

It may have also helped boost the company's fortunes, with Netflix beating growth projections to add 4.4 million subscribers in the third quarter this year.

Money Heist (2017 to 2021)

The Spanish crime drama about two elaborate heists released the second half of its fifth and final season earlier this month (Dec 3).

After the first half of that season dropped in September - shortly before Squid Game came out - Money Heist was the most in-demand series globally across all platforms, according to data firm Parrot Analytics. In other words, it was the top television show in the world, with Netflix reporting that more than 180 million households have watched at least one episode since its debut in 2017.

Its third, fourth and fifth seasons are currently the most popular Netflix shows by hours viewed in their first 28 days, bested only by Squid Game. And a South Korean remake of Money Heist - starring Squid Game lead actor Park Hae-soo - is now in the pipeline.

Lupin (2021 to present)

Premiering in January this year, the French heist comedy drama about a gentleman thief was Netflix's biggest original series in any language for a spell. And Lupin: Part 1 - the first season - remains the platform's fifth most popular non-English-language show by hours viewed in the first 28 days.

Alice In Borderland (2020 to present)

Debuting in December 2020, this Japanese science-fiction thriller - about a video game-obsessed man suddenly finding himself in an emptied-out version of Tokyo - reached Netflix's top 10 list in almost 40 countries, including Singapore and other Asian nations. A second season is in the works.

Who Killed Sara? (2021 to present)

When it was released in March, this Mexican mystery thriller - about a man framed for his sister's murder - was the most streamed title in any format on Netflix in the United States.

It was also the most popular non-English-language show on Netflix for a while, and has now settled at No. 7 on that list based on hours viewed in its first four weeks.