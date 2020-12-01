Netflix's Money Heist to get South Korean remake

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Netflix original Spanish drama series Money Heist (2017 to present) will be getting a 12-episode remake in South Korea.

Kim Hong-sun, director of dramas such as The Guest (2018), Voice (2017) and Black (2017), will be producing the Korean remake, while Ryu Yong-jae, who wrote Netflix original series My Holo Love (2020), will lead the screenwriting.

BH Entertainment, which manages actors such as Lee Byung-hun and Park Bo-young, and Zium Content, which made the TV series Itaewon Class (2020), will be behind the production of the series to be streamed via Netflix.

The Korean remake of Money Heist - originally titled La Casa De Papel (The House Of Paper) in Spanish - is set on the Korean Peninsula. It will show a genius mastermind paired up with thieves with diverse abilities and personalities to pull off a heist of a lifetime.

"For many years, Korean content has gone across borders and captured the global audience through its unique storytelling and culture," said Alex Pina, head director of the original series. "For those reasons, I was captivated by the possibilities of the Korean version of La Casa De Papel."

Money Heist revolves around a man called "The Professor" who organises large-scale heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain.

Netflix acquired the rights to the hit drama after its second season in Spain and has been showing it since 2017. It has become one of the most popular drama series in the world since Netflix began streaming its third season.

The fourth season, which was shown in April, was seen by 65 million people globally in the first four weeks of its release.

The title of the Korean remake, as well as the cast and release date, will be announced at a later date.