Sons in sports: Mark Richmond, Lina Ng, May Phua and Andre Hoeden are proud parents of athletic kids

While there are many instances of children of famous folk following in their parents’ footsteps, others are forging their own paths entirely - in this case, in the sporting field. The Straits Times keeps score on local celebrities and their athletic offspring.

Mark and Beatrice Richmond's son, 15, moves to US to pursue pro golf dream

He is only 15. But this year, Sol Richmond decided to change his life's course - all for the shot at being a PGA Tour golfer one day.

The only child of celebrity couple Beatrice Chia-Richmond, 48, and Mark Richmond, 51, left Singapore for the United States in June.

He will be starting ninth grade at Windermere Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida, in August as well as doing daily golf training at MMG Performance, a golf academy affiliated with the school.

Lina Ng's son, 18, returns to bowling after years of water polo

Parents dream of their child receiving a confirmed offer under the Direct School Admission programme for showing aptitude in a sport that guarantees a place in a secondary school.

Imagine getting two.

Actress Lina Ng's firstborn Jeriel Lam, 18, managed to get accepted for both bowling and water polo.

English Premier League or La Liga a goal for 10-year-old son of Andre Hoeden

Little Matthew Hoeden is so serious about football, he hopes to go pro by 18 and play in the English Premier League or La Liga.

With all the childlike optimism of a 10-year-old, the son of radio DJ-host Andre Hoeden, content strategist for ONE FM 91.3 and Kiss92 at SPH Radio, says: "I hope the managers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City read The Straits Times."

Matthew took his first golf swing at 2 1/2 years old and started tennis lessons at five because Hoeden wanted his boy to play the sports he enjoyed most.

Adrenaline of badminton pushes 13-year-old son of May Phua to court smashing success

There is at least one perk of having freelance actress and personal trainer May Phua as your mother.

Badminton whizz Keyan Ong, 13, names her as his hero and idol - alongside the "inspirational" Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew.

He says: "Although my mum doesn't play badminton, she is a certified fitness coach. She understands the physical and mental torture an athlete has to go through.

