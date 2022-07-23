Sons in sports: Mark Richmond, Lina Ng, May Phua and Andre Hoeden are proud parents of athletic kids

He is only 15. But this year, Sol Richmond decided to change his life's course - all for the shot at being a PGA Tour golfer one day.

The only child of celebrity couple Beatrice Chia-Richmond, 48, and Mark Richmond, 51, left Singapore for the United States in June.

He will be starting ninth grade at Windermere Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida, in August as well as doing daily golf training at MMG Performance, a golf academy affiliated with the school.

