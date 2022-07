Little Matthew Hoeden is so serious about football, he hopes to go pro by 18 and play in the English Premier League or La Liga.

With all the childlike optimism of a 10-year-old, the son of radio DJ-host Andre Hoeden, content strategist for ONE FM 91.3 and Kiss92 at SPH Radio, says: "I hope the managers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City read The Straits Times."