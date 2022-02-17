Socialite Kim Lim's betrothal gifts amounted to $2m

SINGAPORE - Socialite Kim Lim, whose father is billionaire Peter Lim, received betrothal gifts worth an estimated $2 million from her fiance, known only as LL, on Wed (Feb 16).

Among the lavish gifts were gold bars, thick gold chains and bangles, Hermes bags, Jimmy Choo shoes and Rolex watches, as well as delicacies such as abalone, dried scallops and fish maw, according to an exclusive report by Chinese fashion and lifestyle magazine Icon on its website iconsingapore.com.

There was also a lion dance procession at the traditional Chinese ceremony, which usually takes place a few weeks before marriage.

Also known as Guo Da Li, the Chinese ritual sees the groom-to-be presenting the bride-to-be's family with gifts that represent fertility and prosperity.

The couple got engaged in September 2021, but little is known about the groom-to-be, who often appears in Kim Lim's Instagram posts.

He is said to be 33 years old and a self-made man in the IT industry. They have reportedly known each other for a few years and have many mutual friends.

Kim Lim, 30, divorced ex-husband Kho Bin Kai in 2020 after three years of marriage and has a son, Kyden, four. She runs a number of beauty-related companies, including Illumia Therapeutics.

She posted a photo of the happy occasion on Instagram as well as shared video clips of the ceremony and gifts on Instagram Stories.

In one of them, she wrote to her husband-to-be: "Thank you for giving me the best always."

Celebrity friends such as actress Zoe Tay, singer Kelly Poon and hairstylist David Gan have chimed in with their well wishes.

Influencer Wendy Cheng, better known as Xiaxue, who was present at the ceremony, shared behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram Stories and expressed amazement at how over-the-top the gifts were.