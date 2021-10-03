Socialite Kim Lim is engaged, with her fiance unknown

SINGAPORE - Socialite and beauty entrepreneur Kim Lim has found love again, announcing on social media that she is engaged.

On Thursday (Sept 30), Lim posted on Instagram a photo of her hugging her fiance, who had his back facing the camera.

Lim, 30, wrote: "After one big big round (years), finally opened my eyes big big. Yes to you a thousand times over and over again!"

She did not reveal the identity of her finance, but tagged @waleoweh in the post, with the name "LL." appearing in the private account.

Lim, whose father is billionaire Peter Lim, followed it up with another post on Friday, writing that she could not believe she was "tricked" by her friends into believing that she was "fitting for a shoot".

She added that the proposal was "super funny" and "drama".

Her fiance reacted to the post with the comment: "Love u mostest".

Kim Lim was congratulated on social media by several celebrities, including actresses Fann Wong and Ase Wang and actor Desmond Tan.

Lim also showed her ring in her Instagram Stories. It prompted influencer Xiaxue, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, to also post on Instagram Stories: "Me asking @kimlimhl how much is the ring and my reply to her answer is: 'You wearing a HDB flat on your finger'."

Last year, Lim revealed that she had divorced Mr Kho Bin Kai after more than three years of marriage. They have a four-year-old son.