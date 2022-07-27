Singer Wang Leehom tests positive for Covid-19, deletes posts on divorce

TAIPEI - Singer Wang Leehom, who has been keeping a low profile since his acrimonious divorce battle began in December 2021, has tested positive for Covid-19.

His manager confirmed to Apple Daily Taiwan that Wang, 46, is currently in self-quarantine after testing positive earlier this week. As he has received the booster shot, he is experiencing only mild symptoms, such as a sore throat.

Wang and estranged wife Lee Jinglei, 36, have been engaged in a war of words on social media after news of their split broke in December, with Lee accusing Wang of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose.

Wang later announced he was taking a hiatus from show business. The former couple have been going through divorce proceedings in a New York court.

On Tuesday (July 26) afternoon, Wang's manager stated that Wang had taken down all social media posts regarding the legal proceedings.

In a statement released through his lawyers on Weibo, Wang said he received a letter from Taipei's Department of Social Welfare, which requested both parties delete posts to protect the privacy and interests of their children, aged three to eight. This would also prevent the children from coming across posts of the dispute.

Lee subsequently posted a statement from her lawyers that same day, stating that she will delete the posts on their children to protect their privacy and in line with the authorities' requests.

However, as of Wednesday afternoon, most of her relevant social media posts remain, including the nine-page, 4,500-word bombshell she had dropped in December.