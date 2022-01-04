Singer Vivian Hsu looks to have put behind Wang Leehom saga with post of son starting primary school

SINGAPORE - Many parents posted photos of their children's first day of school on Tuesday (Jan 4) and Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu was no exception.

Hsu, 46, looks to have put behind negative publicity arising from the Wang Leehom divorce saga with her first social media post of 2022, documenting her only child Dalton's first day of primary school.

On Tuesday, Hsu, who shuttles between Singapore and Taiwan, wrote: "I accompanied him in adjusting to the primary school routine by sleeping at 8.30pm on three consecutive nights and waking up at 6am.

"He learnt to button his shirt, tuck his shirt neatly into his shorts, check if the things in his bag are complete, protect his small wallet and memorise the phone numbers of his house and parents."

Hsu, who has a cameo in Netflix Taiwanese drama Light The Night, has been married to Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee since 2014.

She said she has been preparing Dalton for primary school by dealing with his feelings of anxiety about an unfamiliar environment for instance.

She said her son was ready for school 10 minutes before the scheduled time to leave the house on Tuesday.

"I will be there and will not be absent at key moments in your life," concluded Hsu in her post.