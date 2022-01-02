Singer Show Lo returns to the stage nearly two years after sex scandal

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo has staged a comeback nearly two years after a sex scandal derailed his career.

Putting up a rousing 30-minute performance at the New Year's Eve countdown show in his hometown of Hualien County, the 42-year-old showed he still had the moves despite being on hiatus since April 2020.

His reputation had been in tatters after his girlfriend of nine years, influencer Grace Chow, 33, exposed him as a serial cheater in a Weibo post.

She wrote that he had flings with women when he was travelling and also hosted sex parties.

Lo had been keeping a low profile since then and most of his advertisers had dropped him.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram after the concert, he said that he was anxious about performing, but was relieved when he heard fans screaming when he went on stage.

"I felt myself coming back. When I saw someone crying in the audience, (I realised) there was a group of people waiting for me after all. In a moment, my nerves and anxiety were gone. Though tears filled my eyes, I must present the best side of me today," he wrote in his Chinese post, which was translated by news portal Taiwan News.