Singer Show Lo meets media for first time in two years

TAIPEI - Taiwanese entertainer Show Lo has met the media for the first time in two years, although he did not field any questions.

On Thursday (April 7), the 42-year-old appeared at an event in Taipei for a health product endorsement, which attracted a large number of fans.

Lo said on stage: "I miss everyone very much as I haven't met all of you for a long time."

The organisers ended the event after 13 minutes, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason, and did not arrange for the media to interview Lo.

Instead, he said through a public relations firm that he has been busy lately, but hopes to give everyone a surprise and will not make any announcements for now.

He said he is currently enjoying life as the pandemic has allowed him to slow down, and said he has fallen in love with playing golf during this period.

His manager declined to comment on media reports that he received a seven-figure sum for the endorsement.

Lo's career took a nosedive in 2020 after his former girlfriend, Chinese influencer Grace Chow, 33, exposed his womanising ways on social media.

The singer-host was dropped by most of his advertisers and has kept a low profile since then.

He has, however, been gradually staging a comeback and performed at a New Year's Eve countdown show in his home town of Hualien county late last year.