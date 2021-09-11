China sends health team to Fujian province after Covid-19 cases reported

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - China's National Health Commission sent a special team to a city in eastern China's Fujian province after Covid-19 cases were reported, according to broadcaster CGTN.

There were six cases in Putian, a city in Fujian, as at 4pm on Saturday (Sept 11), the report said, and several local areas have been categorised as medium- or high-risk areas.

Provincial and intercity shuttle buses operating from Putian have been suspended. Public facilities such as libraries and sport stadiums have also been closed as part of the measures to control the outbreak, according to the report.

China reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland for Sept 10, up from 17 a day earlier, the national health authority said earlier on Saturday.

One of the new infections was locally transmitted while the rest were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 21, the same as the day before.

Of the new cases, five were local. The local confirmed case and four of the asymptomatic ones were found in Putian city.

Mainland China has confirmed 95,153 Covid-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.