Singer Jessie J reveals pregnancy more than one year after miscarriage

LONDON – British singer Jessie J has announced she is pregnant, more than a year after she had a miscarriage.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this, please be gentle with me...” the 34-year-old London-born singer wrote on Instagram last Friday.

She shared a video slideshow that included snaps of her fledgling baby bump, ultrasound scans and a positive pregnancy test.

Jessie J, who was born Jessica Ellen Cornish, did not reveal the due date or paternity of her child.

But international media outlets have reported that she is dating Danish-Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

The Price Tag singer was first linked to her rumoured beau in April 2022.

In November 2021, Jessie J wrote on Instagram that she had miscarried while in Los Angeles for a gig.

“Yesterday morning, I was laughing with a friend saying, ‘seriously though, how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant’. By yesterday afternoon, I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down,” she wrote in the now-deleted post.

In May 2022, she opened up about the experience, saying on a podcast: “I posted (about the miscarriage on social media) because I didn’t have anyone to break (down) on. I didn’t have anyone to just fall apart on and that’s what I needed, that’s what I wanted.”

She added that the experience made her realise that she did not want to make the journey into motherhood as a single parent.

“I’m grateful that I got to experience being pregnant... It’s opened the door for me to love myself deeper. I’m still processing the whole thing. I have moments of intense sadness and grief, but I also have moments of excitement knowing that I won’t do it alone,” she said.