Singer Eric Moo sets up company to launch daughter's music career

SHANGHAI - Veteran singer Eric Moo has set up a music production company in Shanghai to nurture new talents, including his 21-year-old daughter Yonghuan, who will release an EP and music video next month.

According to a Lianhe Zaobao report on Saturday (July 24), Moo invested about $480,000 in the new venture.

The 58-year-old added: "As a father, I have to put in my best effort."

Moo, who was a household name in the region in the 1980s and 1990s, is married to Taiwanese former model Peng Meijun and has another younger daughter.

He is currently in quarantine in Shanghai, where his older daughter is now based in preparation to launch her music career.

She is taking a break from her studies at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the United States, having returned to Taiwan, where her family lives, at the start of the pandemic last year.

The doting dad encouraged her to take the time to work on her music and also tapped his contacts in the music industry to help her with her debut.

However, he clarified that he did not set up the production house solely for his offspring.

"China has so many talented people, so I hope to discover them through my company and shine the spotlight on them," he said.