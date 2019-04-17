Singer Eric Moo reveals his daughter has been accepted by Berklee College of Music

Like father, like daughter?

Malaysian singer-songwriter Eric Moo, 56, disclosed on Weibo on Tuesday (April 16) that his daughter Yonghuan, 18, has been accepted by the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the United States.

The pioneer xinyao singer posted a photo of Yonghuan covering half her face with the letter of acceptance from Berklee and captioned that he is toasting her three times. Xinyao refers to the campus Mandarin song movement that took off in Singapore in the 1980s.

Moo studied at The Chinese High School and Jurong Junior College in Singapore. He is married to Taiwanese former model Peng Meijun and the couple have another younger daughter.

Moo recently held a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in March. Yonghuan was also present as she performed her English song Frustrated as well as Mandarin song When You Are Old with him.