Singer Derrick Hoh is going to be a dad soon

SINGAPORE - Singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh continued his tradition of sharing good news on April 1 when he announced on social media on Friday that he and his wife will become parents soon.

The 36-year-old, who placed third in the men's category in reality singing competition Project SuperStar in 2005, wrote: "It's happening! We are expecting! I'm gonna be a daddy to a human!"

In a photo with the post, Hoh and his wife are seen kissing their dog Uni, with the words "Baby Hoh" behind them.

There are white shoes and socks on the table, with a picture of the baby's ultrasound behind the items with the words, "Promoted to big sister".

"Big sister" refers to Uni, who was seen in a second photo with the shoes, socks and ultrasound picture.

The singer was congratulated by several of his celebrity pals, including fellow Project SuperStar alumni Hong Junyang, Carrie Yeo and Alfred Sim.

Hoh had announced on social media on April's Fool Day in 2020 that he was married, disclosing that he had tied the knot on Feb 22 that year.